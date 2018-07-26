Was It Shady For People To Applaud When Beyonce & Jay-Z Left A Restaurant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

07.26.18
Gary With Da Tea is spilling all the gossip about Beyonce and Jay-Z! The two are currently on tour and were at a restaurant in Europe. When the two left the restaurant everyone stood up and gave them a round of applause. Gary believes people were trying to be shady and Rickey Smiley mentioned that people were just excited.

Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni is calling her out and saying she doesn’t like her daughter anymore. Gary mentioned that Blac Chyna won’t help her mother promote her book she wrote about Chyna and she’s mad. He also said Chyna bought her a car and a house, but wants more.

