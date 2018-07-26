Rebecca Ferguson Talks Mission Impossible’s Crazy Stunts, Lookalike Exes & More

Entertainment News
| 07.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Rebecca Ferguson is dope AF. Not only is she a fighting machine with a killer aim on camera as the lovely Isla Faust in Mission Impossible: Fallout but her personality is explosive.

I sat down with Rebecca in Paris, France for a great conversation about making movies, bumping into each at the premiere and what it would be like if your ex moved on to date someone who looks just like you.

Rebecca Ferguson Talks Mission Impossible’s Crazy Stunts, Lookalike Exes & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Rebecca Ferguson Talks Mission Impossible’s Crazy Stunts, Lookalike Exes & More

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close