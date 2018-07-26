CLOSE
Watch: Asahd Finally Says What’s On His Boss Baby Mind Thanks To Kevin Hart

Don't get it twisted on who's in charge.

2017 American Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Chris Polk/AMA2017 / Getty

Ever wondered if DJ Khaled‘s son Asahd was a talking baby running thangs?

Well now your imagination can be put to rest thanks to a new Apple Music campaign where Asahd is saying what’s on his mind.

And yes…

He’s a full-blown diva.

So much, that instead of any “Khaled & Asahd” billing, Asahd will settle for nothing less than “Asahd & Khaled.”

Watch him run orders, thanks to the voice of Kevin Hart, in the hilarious clip below!

