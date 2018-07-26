Why Black Tony Is On The Verge Of Getting A RICO Charge [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Black Tony didn’t come to work again, but called to see if he could use someones bank account from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His friend bought 4 pounds of drugs and wrote Black Tony a check for 16 racks. Black Tony needs Headkrack or Rickey Smiley to deposit the check into their account then give him the money.

They both told him no and that it’s illegal. Black Tony mentioned that he doesn’t he doesn’t have a bank account because he keeps all his money under his bed. Rickey told him that he could go to jail for laundering money and he’s not with it. He even asked Beyonce Alowishus, but she said it’s a scam and he called her ugly and hung up.

RELATED: What’s Black Tony Doing In An Ice Cream Truck? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Misses Work Because He’s Busy Living His Best Life [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Black Tony Gets Jumped For Falsely Representing Omega Psi Phi! [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Meetings

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Why Black Tony Is On The Verge Of Getting A RICO Charge [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close