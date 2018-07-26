Which Celebrities Charge The Most Per Instagram Post? [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.26.18
Do you know that when you see your favorite celebrity promoting a product on Instagram they get paid for it? Kylie Jenner makes a million dollars every time she post something to her 111 million followers. Selena Gomez makes $800,000, Kim Kardashian makes $720,000 and Beyonce $700,000.

The beef between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather continues. 50 Cent would like Floyd to meet him in the streets for a real fight because he knows he can take him. Vic Mensa called out Tekashi 6ix9ine for stealing his rapping style from Chicago rappers. He wants him to give some credit to people, but he’s also ready to fight.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Which Celebrities Charge The Most Per Instagram Post? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

