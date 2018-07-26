CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

OMG: This Viral Doctors Sign Will Make You Feel Like Crap If You Didn’t Get Your Shots

Have mercy!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Young ethnic girl at the doctor's office

Source: FatCamera / Getty

One medical group came for blood when they pretty much dragged anyone who wasn’t getting their vaccinations.

The Northern Rivers Vaccination Supporters — an advocacy group concerned with vaccination rates — released a sign that one doctor had the nerve to put up in their office.

The sign goes from zero to 100 real quick, by threatening severe illness and even death if you don’t get your shots. Check out the words for yourself below…

Well damn!

 

When’s the next available appointment?!

OMG: This Viral Doctors Sign Will Make You Feel Like Crap If You Didn’t Get Your Shots was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading OMG: This Viral Doctors Sign Will Make You Feel Like Crap If You Didn’t Get Your Shots

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close