CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously We Can Stop Now

When an elephant goes off, let me know.

0 reads
Leave a comment
OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For OVO Fest In Toronto For Caribana 2017

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

At this point, everybody and their momma has attempted the #InMyFeelingsChallenge a.k.a. #DoTheShiggy.

Some attempts were a win, while others fell short from excellence.

Even animals couldn’t resist breaking it down to Drake‘s “In My Feelings” track.

Peep this 7-year-old Border Collie named Supra ace the dance challenge AND include a scooter just for the haters…

 

Winning.

We can all stop now.

 

This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously We Can Stop Now was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously We Can Stop Now

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close