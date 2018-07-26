This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously We Can Stop Now

At this point, everybody and their momma has attempted the #InMyFeelingsChallenge a.k.a. #DoTheShiggy.

Some attempts were a win, while others fell short from excellence.

Even animals couldn’t resist breaking it down to Drake‘s “In My Feelings” track.

Peep this 7-year-old Border Collie named Supra ace the dance challenge AND include a scooter just for the haters…

Winning.

We can all stop now.

