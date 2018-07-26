Like us, you probably can’t wait for this Drake and Shiggy “In My Feelings” video. Considering the 6 God’s track record as of late (“God’s Plan”, “Nice For What”) it could be another one for the hip hop history books.
As they wait in suspense, #TeamDrizzy has become obsessed with all things 6 God—including this old tweet of his:
Fans want to know what he could’ve been talking about back in 2012.
Hit the flip to see Drizzy get meme’d for the millionth time.
#TeamDrizzy Chimes In When A ‘Moody’ Drake Tweet From 2012 Resurfaces was originally published on globalgrind.com
1 2 3 4Next page »