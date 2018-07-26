CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Bhad Bhabie Teams Up With Bella Thorne In New Music Video for “Trust Me” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign

This visual is definitely an unexpected thriller

0 reads
Leave a comment
Ty Dolla $ign

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Bhad Bhabie is back at it again with another theatrical music video for her single “Trust Me” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. With the help of actress Bella Thorne and actor Theo Von, this might be the young rapper’s most entertaining visual yet.

The video open on Danielle Bregoli hanging out in her bedroom, and texting a potential suitor about their first meet-up in person. It is soon revealed that the person on the other end of the phone is not a teen boy, but rather a serial predator–the video chronicles her and Thorne trying to catch a predator.

Watch: Bhad Bhabie Teams Up With Bella Thorne In New Music Video for “Trust Me” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Watch: Bhad Bhabie Teams Up With Bella Thorne In New Music Video for “Trust Me” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close