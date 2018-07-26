On this week’s episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones, platinum-selling artist Wiz Khalifa takes on the wings of death with host Sean Evans.

With the wrath of the wings of death in his system, Wiz goes through and breaks down everything from his Weed Olympics with Snoop Dogg, to his love for the Diplomats, and even explains why Pittsburgh’s Primanti Bros. still holds the crown for most innovative sandwich in America.

Peep the entire episode below to find out if Wiz makes it through all 10 wings without blowing his high.

Watch: Wiz Khalifa Talks Weed Olympics And ‘Rolling Papers II’ On ‘Hot Ones’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

