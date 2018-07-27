Derez De’Shon: “I Know For A Fact That God Is Real” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

07.27.18
Derez De’Shon is on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and is talking about music, family and so much more. He has a 9-year-old and 11-year-old. The kids understand that their father is a rapper, but doesn’t understand the life he lives.

He mentioned that his son fights all the time because kids tease him about if Derez is his dad and more. Everyday it’s hard to shield them from everything, but he has so much faith and trust in God to protect his family. Derez talked about one of his darkest time when he lost his brother and cousin.

It was so hard for him and he was lost in the world. Sometimes when he get frustrated or thinks he can’t do something out the corner of his eye he will see his brother or cousin encouraging him. He said, “I know for a fact God is real.”

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

