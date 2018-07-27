CLOSE
LeBron James To Roll Out New ‘The Shop’ Series For HBO, Regrets Naming Son After Him

Living up the name of the greatest basketball player of this generation would be a heavy burden for anyone.

Source: HBO

This coming August, HBO will air a new series from LeBron James titled The Shop in where the NBA superstar invites high profile guests to an unfiltered barbershop conversation. In a preview clip, King James shares some parental regret in naming his 14-Year-Old son, Bronny, after him but had a valid reason why he did.

James’ move to Los Angeles has already paid off with he and Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted channel getting the big HBO signal boost with the new series. Sitting with Odell Beckham Jr., Jon Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Candance Parker, Draymond Green, and Alvin Kamara, the Los Angeles Lakers biggest signee in years gets bare and brave about being a dad of an upcoming AAU basketball phenom.

After Stewart asks James what it’s like to see his kids on the floor playing ball and his role in their lives, he allows himself a bit of vulnerability but expressing why he wanted to name his first born after him.

“When I was younger, I didn’t have a dad,” James says, “so my whole thing was when I have a kid, not only is he gonna be a junior, I’m gonna do everything that this man didn’t do. They’re gonna experience things that I didn’t experience,” James said.

Powerful stuff.

Check out the trailer for The Shop below. The show makes its debut on Aug. 28.

Photo: HBO

LeBron James To Roll Out New 'The Shop' Series For HBO, Regrets Naming Son After Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com

