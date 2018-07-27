Participants In Jay-Z’s Trayvon Martin Doc Worried George Zimmerman Might Seek Vengeance

Individuals who worked with a private investigator for Jay-Z‘s upcoming Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story are afraid that George Zimmerman might be seeking vengeance. Dennis Warren, the private investigator, just filed a document in court objecting to Zimmerman asking about Warren’s sources and all investigation materials as it relates to the former night watchman.

Warren filed an objection to a recent subpoena by Zimmerman, who is demanding that he bring all documents, emails, and other records of his work while allegedly investigating Zimmerman.

He says that several of the people he contacted while working on the documentary are alleged victims of Zimmerman, and expressed that they were extremely scared of the man. He claims that “They do not want him to know what they said about him or have any contact with him.”

Warren also said that revealing the personal information of participants, some of whom are law enforcement, could put them at serious risk.

The P.I. further claims he signed an NDA with the production company for the documentary when he was hired, so he’d need their approval to release anything.

As we reported, Zimmerman was charged with misdemeanor stalking after he allegedly sent the P.I. 67 text messages, 27 emails, called 55 times and left 36 voicemails over the course of nine days.

Rest In Powe: The Trayvon Martin Story makes its debut on BET on July 30.

