So this is the video Drake was shooting in London. Drizzy drops the visual for “Nonstop.”

The 6 God is seen performing the Tay Keith-produced on stage and throughout London in the black and white clip.

Plenty of OVO cameos as well as Quavo and French Montana. Expect a whole lot of memes to be created from this one.

Watch the video for “Nonstop” below. It’s an Apple Music exclusive, for now.

Watch: Drake Drops The “Nonstop” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: