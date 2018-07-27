GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle Dazzles In Designer Denim

What’s better than living and loving in newly wed bliss? Doing it in the perfect outfit. Meghan Markle knocked it out of the polo field today when the Duchess of Sussex showed up to her princely husband’s match in a v-necked belted denim dress by Carolina Herrera.
She kept the look upscale by choosing a structured shape that was more appropriate for a garden party than Spring break in Cancun. She completed the look with a ladylike pair of pale heels, Tom Ford sunglasses, and a wicker inspired clutch.
Want to know how you can show up to your next outdoor function looking like royalty? Check out these options below.
Splurge
Feeling fancy? Get a similar look to Meghan’s from the same designer at Bergdorf Goodman for $1290. Get her soft pink suede Aquazzura pumps from Lyst for $655. Invest in a slightly more sturdy bag from Shopbop for $235. Her $370 Tom Ford glasses are available at Net-A-Porter.
Spend
Moda Operandi has an option that provides all the polish at nearly half the price for $695. Visit Nordstrom to pickup a similar pump for $189.95. Breathe a sigh of relief when buying her original handbag at J.Crew. It’s currently on sale for just $59.99. Get similar shades from SHWOOD at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale for $166.90.
Save
Get the look for less from the Gap for just $40. Add bow backed heels from BooHoo for just $36. Purchase a ‘cheap enough to lose without stressing’ but still ‘cute enough to wear in public’ pair of cat-eyed sunnies at Forever 21 for just $9.90.
Curve
Get a similar look to Meghan’s in sizes up to a 3X from Target’s Universal Thread line for just $20. Or spring for the perfect v-neck pick from Anne Klein available at Macy’s for $129.
Don’t Miss:
GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle Keeps It Cute In Trench Coat Dress While Celebrating Nelson Mandela
Wyclef’s New Artist Taught Us How To Get The Perfect DIY Cat Eye
4 Fashion Rules I Want The Royal Family (Or Just Meghan Markle) To Break
25 Of The Top Hairstyles At Curlfest 2018
25 Of The Top Hairstyles At Curlfest 2018
1. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 1 of 25
2. CURLFEST 2018Source:TheCLetter.com 2 of 25
3. CURLFEST 2018Source:TheSocialNY.com 3 of 25
4. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 4 of 25
5. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 5 of 25
6. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 6 of 25
7. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 7 of 25
8. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 8 of 25
9. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 9 of 25
10. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 10 of 25
11. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 11 of 25
12. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 12 of 25
13. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 13 of 25
14. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 14 of 25
15. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 15 of 25
16. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 16 of 25
17. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 17 of 25
18. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 18 of 25
19. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 19 of 25
20. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 20 of 25
21. CURLFEST 2018Source:Hello Beautiful 21 of 25
22. CURLFEST 201822 of 25
23. CURLFEST 201823 of 25
24. CURLFEST 201824 of 25
25. CURLFEST 201825 of 25
GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle Dazzles In Designer Denim was originally published on hellobeautiful.com