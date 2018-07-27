CLOSE
Brandy Becomes First 90s Artist To Reach 1.5 Billion Streams

Brandy's classic catalog is still breaking records.

Timeless songs like I Wanna Be Down, The Boy Is Mine, Have You Ever, and so many more beloved Brandy jams, will forever be on our playlists. Brandy, who has been dubbed the “vocal bible,” has a classic catalog that served as the soundtrack to our 90s existence. It’s no wonder she reportedly became the first 90s artist to reach 1.5 billion streams, according to a twitter feed that provides historical music updates. Brandy reposted the tweet, on social media, sending her followers down memory lane.

Despite some catty beefs and questionable performances, Brandy has remained a fan favorite as she continues to perform her classics around the world. Her family’s presence on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood keeps them in the public eye.

Since we have you here, what’s your favorite Brandy album? Take our poll, below:

