Cardi B Won’t Be Joining Bruno Mars On The ’24K Magic’ Tour

Cardi B severely underestimated motherhood. The I Like It rapper announced that she won’t be heading out on the ’24K Magic’ tour with Bruno Mars because she isn’t physically strong enough.

According to Cardi, she thought six weeks would be enough time to recover from giving birth and that she would be able to take her baby on the road with her. However, doctors orders suggest it wasn’t in the best interest of baby Kulture or Cardi for that matter.

Bruno Mars was nothing but understanding of Cardi’s decision and broke the news to his fans in a heartfelt message that encouraged Cardi to take the time she needed to focus on her family.

@iamcardib 🙌 A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Jul 26, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

Fans have been equally understanding as they closely follow Cardi’s motherhood journey. New mothers typically spent 12 weeks out of the workplace after giving birth, as recommended by obstetricians. We see Cardi healing up then heading out on a few tour dates with Bruno.

Ladies, how long did you take off to tend to your newborn before heading back to work?

