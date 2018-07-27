Gary With Da Tea is giving us the 411 on Cardi B! We all know Cardi B had a baby a couple of weeks ago and was supposed to go on tour with Bruno Mars, but has decided to cancel. Cardi B put out a statement saying she underestimated how much work a mom was going to be and that she’s not ready to leave her daughter.
Gary believes she should of never agreed to it, but this is her first baby so she didn’t know what to expect. Amber Rose was recently on a podcast and talked about Beyonce. She also believes that Gwyneth Paltrow is the “Becky with the good hair” that slept with Jay-Z.
RELATED: Cardi B Drops Out Of Bruno Mars Tour, Mommy Duty Calls
RELATED: How Cardi B Showed She’s Sticking By Offset [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Is It Weird That Offset Helps Cardi B Choose Her Friends? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Lavar Ball Says Melo Would Sit Out If The Lakers Didn’t Draft Him, Even If He’s The #1 Pick
- If You’re A Black Woman Struggling To Return To Work Postpartum, You Aren’t Alone
- GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle Dazzles In Designer Denim
- Brandy Becomes First 90s Artist To Reach 1.5 Billion Streams
- Discovery Of Malcolm X’s Missing Autobiography Chapter Opens Door To Another Mystery
- Cardi B Won’t Be Joining Bruno Mars On The ’24K Magic’ Tour
- LeBron James To Roll Out New ‘The Shop’ Series For HBO, Regrets Naming Son After Him
- Are Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Engaged?
- Participants In Jay-Z’s Trayvon Martin Doc Worried George Zimmerman Might Seek Vengeance
- Watch: Drake Drops The “Nonstop” Video
Pros & Cons Of Cardi B Exiting Bruno Mars’ Tour [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com