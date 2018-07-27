Pros & Cons Of Cardi B Exiting Bruno Mars’ Tour [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is giving us the 411 on Cardi B! We all know Cardi B had a baby a couple of weeks ago and was supposed to go on tour with Bruno Mars, but has decided to cancel. Cardi B put out a statement saying she underestimated how much work a mom was going to be and that she’s not ready to leave her daughter.

Gary believes she should of never agreed to it, but this is her first baby so she didn’t know what to expect. Amber Rose was recently on a podcast and talked about Beyonce. She also believes that Gwyneth Paltrow is the “Becky with the good hair” that slept with Jay-Z.

