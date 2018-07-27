CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Crunk & Ci: Ciara Taps Missy Elliott & Fatman Scoop For The ‘Level Up’ Remix & It’s Feeling Like 2004 Again

2 reads
Leave a comment
Ciara

Source: Michael Tran, FilmMagic / Getty

Fans have been beginning Ciara to take it back to her funky, dancing, R&Bish roots — and it looks like Cici is giving us what we want.

 

On Friday, Mrs. Wilson revealed that Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop will join her on the “Level Up” remix, and folks are hype that she gathered up the old squad, just like old times.

The mom of two announced the news on her IG Live and had fans shook when Misdemeanor Elliott joined in:

 

Ci and Missy are about to have grown folks making dance routines in their bedroom. Ahhhh, the nostalgia.

 

You know it’s a bop anytime the dancing queen and super producer get together. Check out more times Ciara and Missy gave us life!

Crunk & Ci: Ciara Taps Missy Elliott & Fatman Scoop For The ‘Level Up’ Remix & It’s Feeling Like 2004 Again was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Crunk & Ci: Ciara Taps Missy Elliott & Fatman Scoop For The ‘Level Up’ Remix & It’s Feeling Like 2004 Again

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close