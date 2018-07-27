CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Michael Jackson’s Dance-Off With Marlon And 10 Other Times He Was Just Hilarious AF

0 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Jackson

Source: Afro Newspaper/Gado Archive Photos / Getty

Someone dug up this vintage clip of Marlon Jackson getting his entire life during Michael Jackson’s “Bad” tour and it’s had the internet going nuts for days.

Marlon was in his zone and the look on Michael’s face was hilarious.

This wouldn’t be the first time Michael Jackson was just all out funny. Flip through the pages below and remind yourself just how awesome the King of Pop truly was.

Michael Jackson’s Dance-Off With Marlon And 10 Other Times He Was Just Hilarious AF was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Michael Jackson’s Dance-Off With Marlon And 10 Other Times He Was Just Hilarious AF

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close