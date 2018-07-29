CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Exposed: NBA’s Drew Valentine Gets Bullied By Streetballer In Drew League Game

“He’s in the league? — How?!”

1 reads
Leave a comment
Drake courtside, Maxwell - Celebrities court side at the NY Knicks Miami Heat game featuring Lebron James

Source: Anthony J. Causi / Splash News

Formerly Michigan State star Drew Valentine Jr. has had a tough time transitioning into the pros since joining the Chicago Bulls.

He’s putting in the time to get better this summer by playing in the prestigious Drew League, but Drew League star Frank Session went out of his way to let Valentine and new Spurs All Star DeMar DeRozan that he’s not impressed with Valentine’s game.

“He’s in the league?,” he to DeRozan in the stand after giving Valentine fits on both offense and defense, “How?!”

Exposed: NBA’s Drew Valentine Gets Bullied By Streetballer In Drew League Game was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Exposed: NBA’s Drew Valentine Gets Bullied By Streetballer In Drew League Game

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close