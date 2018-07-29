CLOSE
1st Family 4 Life: Barack and Michelle Obama Danced At Jay-Z & Beyoncé Concert In MD

Still our First Family, how about you?

Barack and Michelle Obama

Source: @formationsghost / Instagram

Our eternal President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, were among the fans at last night’s Maryland stop of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s OTR II tour

This would be Michelle’s second time seeing the show.

Reports TMZ:

The former Prez and First Lady were in a box at the FedExField, where the Redskins play. They weren’t really noticed at first, but that didn’t last long. Bey and Jay had some serious competition, because when the crowd saw the Obamas the cellphones came out in impressive numbers.

Beyonce and Jay just returned from their Italian vacation with their kids.

So, who are the bigger stars?

Peep the footage below.

Photo: Instagram

1st Family 4 Life: Barack and Michelle Obama Danced At Jay-Z & Beyoncé Concert In MD was originally published on hiphopwired.com

