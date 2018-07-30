CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Man Ordered To Pay $8.8 Million For Breaking Up Another Man’s Marriage

A man sued the man who broke up his marriage and won nearly $9 million

0 reads
Leave a comment

A judge says a Texas man’s affair with a North Carolina man’s wife should cost him nearly $9 million.

Durham Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson awarded Keith King $8.8 million in compensatory and punitive damages last Thursday from Francisco Huizar III.

King had sued Huizar for, among other complaints, criminal conversation and alienation of affection. North Carolina is one of seven states where jilted spouses can sue affair partners. Hawaii, Illinois, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Utah are the other states.

King claims his marriage was destroyed by Huizar’s wrongful and malicious actions.

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Is Officially Divorced From Krusty Kendu Isaacs

RELATED: Is Camille Cosby Preparing To Divorce Bill Cosby?

King used text messages, Facebook posts, phone records and hotel receipts to prove Huizar ended his relationship with his wife.

Attorney Joanne Foil says the affair and an alleged assault by Huizar cost King’s company, BMX Stunt Shows, revenue and an employee, as his wife worked for the company.

Huizar’s attorney, Cheri Patrick, says the Kings’ marriage was damaged before Huizar met the wife at a BMX show. Patrick says King was controlling and manipulative.

Huizar plans to appeal.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Man Ordered To Pay $8.8 Million For Breaking Up Another Man’s Marriage was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Man Ordered To Pay $8.8 Million For Breaking Up Another Man’s Marriage

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close