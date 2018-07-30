AUDIO: Rickey Smiley On Dealing With Kids Who Try You [EXCLUSIVE]

National
| 07.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Rickey Smiley & His Daughter

Source: Rickey Smiley / RickeySmileymorningshow.com

Rickey Smiley loves teachable moments. With his reality show Rickey Smiley For Real set to make it way back to the big screen, Rickey has plenty of “teachable” family moments that many families can relate too. Check out Rickey as he explains how to deal with kids who try, or argue with you.

RELATED: Lavar Ball Takes Shot At Michael Jordan, Da Brat Claps Back [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am-10am!

AUDIO: Rickey Smiley On Dealing With Kids Who Try You [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading AUDIO: Rickey Smiley On Dealing With Kids Who Try You [EXCLUSIVE]

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close