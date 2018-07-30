CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rapper Bow Wow Has Hissy Fit On Twitter, Everyone Spots The Jig

Someone check on Bow Wow.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Bow Wow

Source: photo: WENN

Bow Wow must be feeling a ways about Tekashi69 coming for his title of the biggest troll in Rap. Today (July 30), the artist who wants you to call him Shad took to Twitter to let fans know he was tired of the hate, is giving away all his hard-earned money and barked on bloggers.

Apparently, Bow was upset because a random fan accused him of cheating on his girlfriend.

Says the Rap-Up:

It all started when a Twitter user accused him of cheating on his girlfriend, Kiyomi Leslie. Bow fired back, tweeting, “Bitch get the f*ck off our timeline. U live in nyc! Dont be tweeting my wife that dumb ass sh*t. For you get your f*cking block knocked off. Die slow bitch.”

The Twitter tirade continued. “Im tired of you dusty ugly BITCHES. Im not the one!” he said. “I will go to jail over mine think im f*cking playing. U ugly broke dirt around the neck ass bitches. Leave US THE F*CK ALONE. and i say this with LOVE.”

Of course, Bow Wow deleted the tweets, but this is the Internets…

 

Also, he said he was planning on giving away his money and possessions, and maybe getting a gig at GameStop.

 

First off, Twitter is keenly aware that this is Bow Wow.

https://twitter.com/smoss/status/1023925052134191104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1023925052134191104&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.complex.com%2Fmusic%2F2018%2F07%2Fbow-wow-explodes-twitter-he-is-quitting-rap-to-work-at-gamestop

But, some people are claiming to have received money from Bow Wow this Cash App. Good luck with that.

 

However, it does seem like Bow Wow has a therapist, and that’s a good things.

 

He did come for bloggers, though.

 

https://twitter.com/smoss/status/1023925052134191104

 

Needless to say, Twitter is going in with the slander because, it’s always a good day to slander Bow Wow. Just saying.

Check out the best in the gallery below.

Bow Wow

Bow Wow Threatens To Give Aways All His Money & Get A Job at GameStop, Twitter Attacks

11 photos Launch gallery

Bow Wow Threatens To Give Aways All His Money & Get A Job at GameStop, Twitter Attacks

Continue reading Bow Wow Threatens To Give Aways All His Money & Get A Job at GameStop, Twitter Attacks

Bow Wow Threatens To Give Aways All His Money & Get A Job at GameStop, Twitter Attacks

Bow Wow was in his feelings on Twitter. Social Media wasn't exactly comforting to the guy.

Photo: Getty

 

Rapper Bow Wow Has Hissy Fit On Twitter, Everyone Spots The Jig was originally published on hiphopwired.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close