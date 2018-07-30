CLOSE
Reverse Bow Wow Challenge: Bow Wow Says He’s Quitting Rap To Work At Gamestop

A day in the life of Bow Wow

Though Bow Wow was once known for fake-flexing online, he’s also no stranger to openly sharing his personal struggles with the internet. Now, the rapper’s laatest outburst has left many fans concerned and quite frankly, confused.

On Monday morning, the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star took to Twitter to unleash a bunch of messages, in which he blasted his critics, also claiming that he would be departing from rap and turning over all of his money to fans. Apparently, his rant was provoked by a Twitter user sharing how they were removed from a nightclub after recording Bow Wow and his girlfriend without them knowing.

Right after responding to the aforementioned tweet, Bow went off on a tangent speaking on how he hates gossip sites and apparently, plus size women. He wrote, “I hate all you f**king bloggers too! Shaderoom I f**k with. All you other gossiping a*s hateful sites F**K YOU!” He continued: “SMASH OR PASS BULLS**T I WOULDN’T F**K YOU UGLY I SHOP AT LANE BRYANT BI**HES EVER! F**K YOU!”

Most of his rant has since been deleted, but Bow did share a few of his posts on Instagram….then ended up deleting most of those, as well. “Ima quit all this s**t,” he wrote. “Down size my home. Sale everything. And go to work at gamestop. I’d probably be the happiest man in the world. Trade my cars in and buy a PROBE.”

The rapper continued, tweeting: “Im cash apping all my money away today. So if you want some free money y’all can have it… lets see if you think money makes you happy.” He then posted a screenshot on his Instagram, showing that he sent $500 to one fan.

The only tweet that remains from after his rant is a lone smiley face.

And his pinned tweet is still his latest music video, so  who really knows about that whole “quitting music” thing….

Reverse Bow Wow Challenge: Bow Wow Says He’s Quitting Rap To Work At Gamestop was originally published on globalgrind.com

