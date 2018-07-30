CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here We Go: New MacCoins Are About To Be A Valuable Asset For McDonald’s Fiends

Don't lose yourself.

1 reads
Leave a comment
McDonald's

Source: Getty / Getty

No matter how you feel about McDonald’s, the fast food restaurant will find some way to keep you hooked whether you like it or not.

This time, they’re hitting folks with the MacCoin.

The promotional bid comes as a way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac.

According to CNBC, starting at the lunch rush on Thursday, August 2, people can receive a MacCoin with the purchase of a Big Mac at 14,000 participating restaurants in the U.S.

The MacCoin can be used to purchase another Big Mac…

…obviously.

 

The promotion will run for the rest of 2018 in the U.S. and other participating countries. Thursday was selected as the release date because it’ll mark the 100th birthday of Jim Delligatti, who invented, you guessed it, the Big Mac. The MacCoin will have five different designs, coinciding with the five decades the Big Mac was selling.

McDonald’s sold 1.3 billion Big Macs last year, so this promotion is sure to fill tummies and bring more bucks to Ronald McDonald.

 

We’ll try not to judge you if some MacCoins slip from your bag of quarters at the laundry mat.

 

Here We Go: New MacCoins Are About To Be A Valuable Asset For McDonald’s Fiends was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Here We Go: New MacCoins Are About To Be A Valuable Asset For McDonald’s Fiends

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close