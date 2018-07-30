CLOSE
EA’s Origin Access Premier Service Officially Launching

Origin Access Premier will cost subscribers $14.99 a month and $99 for an annual subscription saving yourself $80.

Madden 19

EA offered PC Gamers a crack at its “vault” allowing them to play a selection of games when it first introduced its Origin Access subscription service. Now the game company is looking to up the ante with the launch of Origin Access Premium which they first teased at E3.

The biggest complaint when it came to Origin Access is lack of recent releases for PC gamers to choose from. With the new premium tier in the service, EA hopes to quell those complaints by offering those who sign up the opportunity to play upcoming big name titles such as Anthem, FIFA 19, Madden NFL 19 and Battlefield V five days early on top of having unlimited access to the games.

Of course, to get such access it’s not going to come cheap at all. Origin Access Premier will cost subscribers $14.99 a month and $99 for an annual subscription saving yourself $80. Once signed up you will get the perks listed above, access to the vault and 10% off Origin Store purchases. Users of lower tier service your fee of $4.99 per month, or $29.99 annually will remain the same so don’t worry about any surprises in your payment plan for now.

It’s clear video game streaming is becoming the wave, and EA has been one of the first companies to get on board with allowing gamers access to massive libraries for a fee. We wouldn’t be surprised to see other prominent video game companies to fo the streaming route and open up their libraries for a monthly or annual fee.

