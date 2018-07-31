Age ain’t nothing but a number when it comes to having children these days and 48-year-old Naomi Campbell might be joining the new moms club very soon!

Naomi Campbell pregnant with her first child? Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga, shared a 4D ultrasound on Instagram, confirming that he is to be a dad, which hints that the supermodel could well be pregnant as the pair are rumoured to be dating. Skepta simply captioned the post with a rose emoji, leading fans to question who he is having his first child with, with one person writing: “Yes yes congrats Naomi and Skepta.” Another person tweeted: “If Naomi Campbell really is pregnant… that’s going to be the prettiest baby ever.”

Skepta also sparked rumours that he and Naomi are expecting their first child together back in June. After a follower mentioned their relationship, he responded with a pregnant woman emoji, leading the follower to retweet his response, adding: “Wait? Skepta told me back in June that Naomi Campbell was pregnant.”

Naomi Campbell Allegedly Pregnant By This Rapper… was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

