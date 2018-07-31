Why Mo’Nique Is Standing Up For Roseanne Barr [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Mo’Nique is back in the news after standing up with her “sister in Comedy” Roseanne Barr. Barr’s social media comments towards former Barack Obama employee Valerie Jarrett caused her ABC show to be canceled and many to distance themselves from her. Mo’Nique’s stance was strange to many due to her issues with Netflix. Mo asked her fans to boycott the streaming company due to racial and gender bias and now she is taking up for someone who is accused of racist actions.

Why would Mo’Nique choose to stand with Roseanne?

Also Check Out: Mo’Nique Defends Roseanne Barr [VIDEO]

Also, is Bow Wow ok after someone on Twitter accused of cheating on his girlfriend? Now he’s talking about giving away his money? Gary has all the tea.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why Mo’Nique’s Strategy Against Netflix Isn’t Smart [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Whoopi Goldberg Was Right To “Come For” Mo’Nique’s Husband [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Why Mo’Nique Is Standing Up For Roseanne Barr [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Why Mo’Nique Is Standing Up For Roseanne Barr [EXCLUSIVE]

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close