Mo’Nique is back in the news after standing up with her “sister in Comedy” Roseanne Barr. Barr’s social media comments towards former Barack Obama employee Valerie Jarrett caused her ABC show to be canceled and many to distance themselves from her. Mo’Nique’s stance was strange to many due to her issues with Netflix. Mo asked her fans to boycott the streaming company due to racial and gender bias and now she is taking up for someone who is accused of racist actions.
Why would Mo’Nique choose to stand with Roseanne?
Also Check Out: Mo’Nique Defends Roseanne Barr [VIDEO]
Also, is Bow Wow ok after someone on Twitter accused of cheating on his girlfriend? Now he’s talking about giving away his money? Gary has all the tea.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why Mo’Nique’s Strategy Against Netflix Isn’t Smart [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Whoopi Goldberg Was Right To “Come For” Mo’Nique’s Husband [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Okaaay: Man Changes His Gender To Female To Get Cheaper Car Insurance
- #MelaniaTheMeme: Melania Trump Is Being Meme’d Again, This Time For Not Knowing How Gardens Work
- 21 Savage To Host His Annual Issa Back to School Drive In Atlanta This Weekend
- Why Mo’Nique Is Standing Up For Roseanne Barr [EXCLUSIVE]
- Naomi Campbell Allegedly Pregnant By This Rapper…
- Lil Yachty Just Dropped A New Summer Collection With Nautica
- Watch: Taylor Bennett Performs “Rock ‘N’ Roll” Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ For His Television Debut
- YG Talks New Album Stay Dangerous, White Boy Rick, DJ Mustard, Fashion Like & More
- Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 6 Spoilers — Without Context
- Teyana Taylor Is Def A Lit Mom And Has A Dope Family [Exclusive Interview]
Why Mo’Nique Is Standing Up For Roseanne Barr [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com