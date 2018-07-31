Why Mo’Nique Is Standing Up For Roseanne Barr [EXCLUSIVE]

Mo’Nique is back in the news after standing up with her “sister in Comedy” Roseanne Barr. Barr’s social media comments towards former Barack Obama employee Valerie Jarrett caused her ABC show to be canceled and many to distance themselves from her. Mo’Nique’s stance was strange to many due to her issues with Netflix. Mo asked her fans to boycott the streaming company due to racial and gender bias and now she is taking up for someone who is accused of racist actions.

Why would Mo’Nique choose to stand with Roseanne?

Also, is Bow Wow ok after someone on Twitter accused of cheating on his girlfriend? Now he’s talking about giving away his money? Gary has all the tea.

