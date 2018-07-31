CLOSE
Lil Yachty Just Dropped A New Summer Collection With Nautica

Are you feeling this new gear?

Lil Yachty‘s first collaboration with Nautica dropped last fall, and now we finally get a follow up with some pieces from his new summer collection, all stamped with the iconic Nautica Competition logo.

The Atlanta native has long been a huge fan of Nautica, and this capsule is just as meaningful for him–representing ties both to his personal brand and his high school years, when he and his crew started referring to themselves as the Sailing Team. The collection includes short sleeve t-shirts, crewnecks, track pants, and swim shorts in primary and neon colors like bright green and orange.

 

You can purchase pieces from Yachty’s colorful new Nautica collection here.

