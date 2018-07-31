Tiffany Haddish Claims She Never Said Sanaa Lathan Bit Beyoncé

The saga continues. Now comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish is now claiming that she never actually confirmed that actress Sanaa Lathan was the culprit who bit Beyoncé at a party.

As you recall, Haddish spilled the tea that a reckless, drug-using actress dared to bite Bey on the cheek.

After Twitter investigations and reading in between the lines of various interviews, the consensus was that it was Sanaa Lathan.

But in a recent interview with Glamour, Haddish claims that it was not Lathan and that she never even confirmed who it was.

“I didn’t confirm shit,” Haddish told the publication. “The reporter was like, ‘Sanaa Lathan?’ I’m, like, three drinks in, so of course I was about to laugh… They thought I put her name out there, but I didn’t. I never said nothing. And Beyoncé didn’t say nothing. Let the person who [bit Beyoncé] bury themselves…. I ain’t trying to destroy this girl. I didn’t say sh*t about the girl.”

So, now we’re back to square one.

Who is the Beyoncé cheek biter?

