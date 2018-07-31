Rickey Smiley gets Black Tony on the phone and Black Tony just goes into a rant about having a lot of women, hitting licks, & more. One of his standout moments he recalls was when he stole about 300 Lunchables out of a truck, and sold them on the low for $2 each.
Black Tony’s that ghetto superstar who’s lucky he didn’t go to jail for hitting this food caper or get jumped by them hungry kids. Check out the exclusive audio above to hear more.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Details The Capri Sun Struggle We Are All Familiar With [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best French Fries? [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: What’s Black Tony Doing In An Ice Cream Truck? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS]
19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS]
1. Jourdan Dunn1 of 19
2. Kourtney Kardashian2 of 19
3. June AmbroseSource:Instagram 3 of 19
4. Chrissy TeigenSource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. KelisSource:Instagram 5 of 19
6. KelisSource:Instagram 6 of 19
7. OprahSource:Instagram 7 of 19
8. OprahSource:Instagram 8 of 19
9. Ayesha CurrySource:Instagram 9 of 19
10. Ayesha CurrySource:Instagram 10 of 19
11. Tamar BraxtonSource:Instagram 11 of 19
12. Tamar BraxtonSource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. 2 ChainzSource:Instagram 13 of 19
14. 2 ChainzSource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Tia Mowry-HardrictSource:Instagram 15 of 19
16. Tia Mowry-HardrictSource:Instagram 16 of 19
17. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 17 of 19
18. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 18 of 19
19. John LegendSource:Instagram 19 of 19
Black Tony Confesses To Stealing Lunchables [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com