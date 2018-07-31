Black Tony Confesses To Stealing Lunchables [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley gets Black Tony on the phone and Black Tony just goes into a rant about having a lot of women, hitting licks, & more. One of his standout moments he recalls was when he stole about 300 Lunchables out of a truck, and sold them on the low for $2 each.

Follow @TheRSMS

Black Tony’s that ghetto superstar who’s lucky he didn’t go to jail for hitting this food caper or get jumped by them hungry kids. Check out the exclusive audio above to hear more.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Details The Capri Sun Struggle We Are All Familiar With [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best French Fries? [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: What’s Black Tony Doing In An Ice Cream Truck? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: Why Does Cardi B Keep Proving Herself To Trolls? [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K Talks About Falling In Love With A Man At Outback Steakhouse [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Proudly Represents Omega Psi Phi At Conclave 2018! [VIDEO]

Prank Call Accusing A Man Of Animal Cruelty [EXCLUSIVE]

VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had A Video Vanguard Award Already

Why Zaytoven Should Be On Your Radar [EXCLUSIVE]

Wale ft. Jacquees “Black Bonnie,” Dreezy “Where Them $ @” & More | Daily Visuals 7.31.18

Oop: Princess Love Wasn’t Having It With Sonya & Brandy Norwood’s Shenanigans On ‘LHHH’

Camyonce Vs. Rolling Ray Might Be The Wildest ‘Catfish’ Episode Of All Time

Okaaay: Man Changes His Gender To Female To Get Cheaper Car Insurance

19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS] 19 photos Launch gallery 19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS] 1. Jourdan Dunn 1 of 19 2. Kourtney Kardashian 2 of 19 3. June Ambrose Source:Instagram 3 of 19 4. Chrissy Teigen Source:Instagram 4 of 19 5. Kelis Source:Instagram 5 of 19 6. Kelis Source:Instagram 6 of 19 7. Oprah Source:Instagram 7 of 19 8. Oprah Source:Instagram 8 of 19 9. Ayesha Curry Source:Instagram 9 of 19 10. Ayesha Curry Source:Instagram 10 of 19 11. Tamar Braxton Source:Instagram 11 of 19 12. Tamar Braxton Source:Instagram 12 of 19 13. 2 Chainz Source:Instagram 13 of 19 14. 2 Chainz Source:Instagram 14 of 19 15. Tia Mowry-Hardrict Source:Instagram 15 of 19 16. Tia Mowry-Hardrict Source:Instagram 16 of 19 17. Angela Simmons Source:Instagram 17 of 19 18. Angela Simmons Source:Instagram 18 of 19 19. John Legend Source:Instagram 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading 19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS] 19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS]

Black Tony Confesses To Stealing Lunchables [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com