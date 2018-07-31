Black Tony Confesses To Stealing Lunchables [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Rickey Smiley gets Black Tony on the phone and Black Tony just goes into a rant about having a lot of women, hitting licks, & more. One of his standout moments he recalls was when he stole about 300 Lunchables out of a truck, and sold them on the low for $2 each.

Black Tony’s that ghetto superstar who’s lucky he didn’t go to jail for hitting this food caper or get jumped by them hungry kids. Check out the exclusive audio above to hear more.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Details The Capri Sun Struggle We Are All Familiar With [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best French Fries? [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: What’s Black Tony Doing In An Ice Cream Truck? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS]

19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS]

Black Tony Confesses To Stealing Lunchables [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close