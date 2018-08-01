CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Whaaa? Child Actor Is Put In Blackface In Upcoming Seth Rogen-Produced Movie

Folks are saying this is common production practice.

2 reads
Leave a comment
A Black Day

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

One so-called movie production method is causing a lot of concern for folks.

According to TMZ, the upcoming movie Good Boys is using makeup to darken a  stand-in child actor’s face. The comedy, which is produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, stars Keith L. Williams who is Black. However, his stand-in is said to be a light-skinned Black kid who is slimmer than him.

So not only are they darkening the stand-in’s skin, but sources say he’s also being put in a fat suit and an afro wig. TMZ was able to secure a photo of the stand-in during a break time on the Vancouver set. You can check it out for yourself here.

Sources connected to the movie’s production company, Good Universe, say it’s common to match actors’ skin tones for the sake of lighting purposes. They say this is not a blackface situation.

However, other film industry sources told TMZ rather than using makeup, casting directors usually try to hire stand-ins who match the actor’s complexion and body type.

Either way, someone on the Good Boys set wasn’t happy. They filed a complaint and now the production company is looking into the situation.

What do you think of these “production methods.” Movie magic, or you call blackface?!

Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

Whaaa? Child Actor Is Put In Blackface In Upcoming Seth Rogen-Produced Movie was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

14 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Whaaa? Child Actor Is Put In Blackface In Upcoming Seth Rogen-Produced Movie

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close