Detective Chris Anderson Gives 3 Safety Tips For College Students [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.01.18
Detective Chris Anderson is back with his weekly safety tips and this week, we’re discussing back to school safety tips for college students.

The first tip Anderson has is paying attention to your surroundings. People are looking to victimize you while you’re walking and when you’re not paying attention. Stay aware of what’s going on around you, especially when out. The second tip is that a lot of colleges have safety apps you can download. If you’re at home and your kids are away at college, it’s best to Google Search to turn up the campus apps that help safeguard your kids while they’re at school. Rickey Smiley said he’s on one of those apps as we speak!

40% of college students that attend college don’t even lock their doors so Chris’ third tip is an easy one. The most common crimes committed on college campuses are burglaries and thefts. So to avoid getting victimized? Lock your doors!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

