Rickey Smiley shares that it took him 7 hours to get from Birmingham to Atlanta, and had to spend the night in a truck. He followed that up with the morning show, Rickey Smiley For Real shoots, and then Dish Nation.
When he was driving home, he felt “drunk sleepy” and had to roll the windows down, holler out loud, and turn the music all the way up just to stay awake on the road.
The crew shares their methods on how they keep themselves awake when they get that feeling of your eyes getting real heavy while driving.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shows “Rickey Smiley For Real” Behind The Scenes [VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Shares His Heartbreaking But Uplifting Testimony About Battling Cancer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Lists What People Should Be Doing Differently With Cell Phones [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS]
19 Celebrity Foodies [PHOTOS]
1. Jourdan Dunn1 of 19
2. Kourtney Kardashian2 of 19
3. June AmbroseSource:Instagram 3 of 19
4. Chrissy TeigenSource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. KelisSource:Instagram 5 of 19
6. KelisSource:Instagram 6 of 19
7. OprahSource:Instagram 7 of 19
8. OprahSource:Instagram 8 of 19
9. Ayesha CurrySource:Instagram 9 of 19
10. Ayesha CurrySource:Instagram 10 of 19
11. Tamar BraxtonSource:Instagram 11 of 19
12. Tamar BraxtonSource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. 2 ChainzSource:Instagram 13 of 19
14. 2 ChainzSource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Tia Mowry-HardrictSource:Instagram 15 of 19
16. Tia Mowry-HardrictSource:Instagram 16 of 19
17. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 17 of 19
18. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 18 of 19
19. John LegendSource:Instagram 19 of 19
How To Stay Awake While Driving [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com