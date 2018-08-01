How To Stay Awake While Driving [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.01.18
Rickey Smiley shares that it took him 7 hours to get from Birmingham to Atlanta, and had to spend the night in a truck. He followed that up with the morning show, Rickey Smiley For Real shoots, and then Dish Nation.

When he was driving home, he felt “drunk sleepy” and had to roll the windows down, holler out loud, and turn the music all the way up just to stay awake on the road.

The crew shares their methods on how they keep themselves awake when they get that feeling of your eyes getting real heavy while driving.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

How To Stay Awake While Driving [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

