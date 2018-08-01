Headkrack, Da Brat and Rock-T keeping you up to date with the front page news from Pusha T cancelling several dates of his upcoming tour, Cardi B admitting she’s bisexual and Scott Storch revealing that Dr. Dre‘s Detox album is finally coming. Brat’s here to tell you that smoking is banned in public housing and breast feeding awareness week is coming soon.
Rock breaks down how the NBA and MGM have partnered up for gambling, Johnny Manziel’s about to start in the Canadian Football League and Serena Williams suffered her most lopsided defeat ever! The match only took 52 minutes and Serena lost 6-1, 6-0 but as always, the GOAT will bounce back.
RELATED: Serena Williams Believes The Frequency Of Her Drug Tests Are Discriminatory
RELATED: Twitter Shows Serena Williams All The Love After Wimbledon Loss
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Serena Williams Reveals She Missed Her Daughter’s First Steps Because Of Work
The Latest:
- Battle Of The Sexes: In A Relationship, Should You Have Joint Bank Accounts?
- Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Release Date Delayed
- R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged Death Threat
- Philly Redface, Big Bank Black & FamGoon Carter Carter Release An Atlanta Anthem “Let’s Do It”
- Dating App Strangler Accused Of Killing 29-Year-Old Nurse He Met Online
- Obama Endorses Stacey Abrams In Bid For Georgia Governor
- #MeToo: Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Raped By A Police Cadet When She Was 17
- Detective Chris Anderson Gives 3 Safety Tips For College Students [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- How To Stay Awake While Driving [EXCLUSIVE]
- Info About Serena Williams’ Most Lopsided Loss Ever [EXCLUSIVE]
50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]
50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]
1. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 1 of 21
2. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 2 of 21
3. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 3 of 21
4. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 4 of 21
5. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 5 of 21
6. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 6 of 21
7. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 7 of 21
8. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 8 of 21
9. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 9 of 21
10. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 10 of 21
11. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 11 of 21
12. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 12 of 21
13. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 13 of 21
14. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 14 of 21
15. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 15 of 21
16. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 16 of 21
17. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 17 of 21
18. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 18 of 21
19. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 19 of 21
20. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 20 of 21
21. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 21 of 21
Info About Serena Williams’ Most Lopsided Loss Ever [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com