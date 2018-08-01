CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To Give The Grape-est Experience Of A Lifetime

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hennessy Black

Source: Getty / Getty

The saying “Hennything is possible” takes on a whole new meaning with Hennessy Black.

The popular cognac teamed up with Natural Skincare Spa Caudalíe for Vinothérapie sessions carried out by licensed Vino-therapists who use all natural product and the magic of grapes to bring your skin to life.

 

Folks are raving about the extremely nourishing “Vinosource” facial in which dead cells are removed from your face using fresh grapes, a recovery essential oil massage and a cocooning mask  (which restores moisture for a healthy, glowing appearance).

 

The Vinothérapie sessions were topped off with a special cocktail called the “Hennessy Black New York Gimlet”. Usually when you think of mixed Hennessy cocktail, words like “soft” and “smooth” don’t come to mind. But with it’s warming, smooth quality, Hennessy Black broke the mold.

Hit the flip for the delicious “Hennessy Black New York Gimlet” recipe. And be sure to stop by Caudalíe Spa in Manhattan’s Upper East Side to get your skin in tip, top, grapey shape.

Tell them we sent you.

via GIPHY

Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To Give The Grape-est Experience Of A Lifetime was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To Give The Grape-est Experience Of A Lifetime

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close