Wiz Khalifa’s Reveals Who’s Been The Craziest On Tour So Far [VIDEO]

| 08.01.18
Monday night in Indy was lit as co-headliners Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd hit the stage, for the ‘Dazed & Blazed 2018 Summer Tour.”

As expected, Khalifa did not disappoint and played the most loved hits including. However, before he hit the stage, he chatted backstage with Hot’s own B-Swift where he revealed which tour member has been the craziest on tour so far! Plus, he talked about his latest album and his approach in the studio.

Watch the full interview on the video player above!

