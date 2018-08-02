Via | HipHopDX

UPDATE: Nicki Minaj announced the delay of her Queen album in a since-deleted note shared alongside her new Apple Music playlist. The LP is now scheduled to drop on August 17, though iTunes still lists its release date as August 10.

Read her note below.

My darlings!!! I have a huge surprise that I can’t share until the day before #Queen drops. So in the meantime, check out this playlist I made for you guys. I did #FEFE with my new BFF from BROOKLYN. He’s a little funny looking but he’s really sweet under all those tats. ? New York til da DEF!!!! Ha! Last time I teamed up with YG was for his remix to “My Hitta.”

Nicki Minaj’s “Queen” Release Date Delayed was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

