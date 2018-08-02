Does Kim Kardashian Need To Apologize For Her Clap Back At Tyson Beckford? [EXCLUSIVE]

Recently, Kim Kardashian and Tyson Beckford had a quick social media spat which lead to some harsh words from Kim K. Should  Kim Kardashian apologize to Tyson Beckford for the harsh IG comments, or should Tyson just suck it up, because coming after a Kardashian on social media is asking for trouble?

Gary With Da Tea broke down the beef, check out the audio below…

 

Does Kim Kardashian Need To Apologize For Her Clap Back At Tyson Beckford? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

