CLOSE
National
Home > National

Omarosa Describes The Moment She Realized Trump Was On The ‘Mental Decline’

An excerpt of Omarosa's book has been released.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Omarosa Manigault Newman is no longer Donald Trump’s sidekick: She is ready to blab like everyone else in the Trump administration. Her vessel for “gibberish” is the book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, which drops on August 14 and is published by Gallery Books. The reality star claimed Trump is on the “mental decline” in an exclusive excerpt from DailyMail.com.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Omarosa described watching Trump’s interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt last May.

“While watching the interview I realized that something real and serious was going on in Donald’s brain. His mental decline could not be denied,” she wrote. “Many didn’t notice it as keenly as I did because I knew him way back when. They thought Trump was being Trump, off the cuff. But I knew something wasn’t right.”

She continued, “Throughout this erratic and contradictory interview, I kept thinking, ‘Oh no! Oh no! This is bad! Donald rambled. He spoke gibberish. He contradicted himself from one sentence to the next. Hope [Hicks, then communications director] had gone over the briefing with him a dozen times hitting the key point that he had fired Comey based on the recommendation by the DOJ which the vice president and other surrogates had been reinforcing for days.”

It took Omarosa until last May to realize Donald Trump was on the mental decline? If this is an example of a “juicy” revelation, then this book will certainly be a flop.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

93 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

Omarosa Describes The Moment She Realized Trump Was On The ‘Mental Decline’ was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close