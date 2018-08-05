CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

New Life, Who Dis: See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformations Over The Decade

1 reads
Leave a comment
E! 2012 Upfront

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/E / Getty

If you’ve been Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you know how much that family’s lives have changed over the years.

 

New money, new clothes, new homes, new deals, new men, and a new hold on society.

 

In honor of the season of KUWTK airing tonight, let’s take a look at how much the Kar-Jen family has changed since coming into our homes via TV 11 years ago.

Hold on to your lace fronts. 

via GIPHY

Grand Opening Of Kardashian Khaos At The Mirage Hotel & Casino

See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years

28 photos Launch gallery

See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years

Continue reading See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years

See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years

New Life, Who Dis: See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformations Over The Decade was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close