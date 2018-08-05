Georgia Woman Details How Ludacris Paid For Her Groceries

Ludacris pays it forward. A Georgia woman in a financial crunch detailed how the Atlanta rapper paid for her groceries in a Facebook post that has since gone viral.

Before you even say it, she was shopping in Whole Foods because she got a gift card.

Reports CNN:

Since losing her husband to brain cancer in 2014, she said, she has struggled to make ends meet, taking care of four rescued dogs, two rescued cats and her elderly, blind chicken named Dixie.

A friend bought Jaramillo a gift card for groceries at a Whole Foods in the Atlanta area to help her out, she said. So she went shopping “with a dream of hummus and fresh food,” she wrote on Facebook, and special food for her dogs.

In the checkout lane, Jaramillo told CNN, she realized her items had been mixed in with those of the “handsome stranger” in line ahead of her. What she didn’t realize is the man was Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, the rapper and actor who calls Atlanta home.

It gets better.

“I got this,” said Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, according to a grocery shopper Therra Gwyn Jaramillo.

“Whoa,” she said to the cashier. “Oh no, sorry, that’s mine. So sorry.” As they sorted out the discrepancy, the man suddenly said, “I might as well get it.”

Jaramillo said she nervously tried to stop the cashier scanning the items, realizing the $250 gift card wasn’t going to be enough. “I hadn’t added things in my head correctly,” she said on Facebook. “My head hasn’t worked all month due to stress.”

That’s when the man said, “I got this,” Jaramillo said.

Jaramillo said she couldn’t believe the kind gesture taking place right before her eyes. The size of the kindness: $375, the total bill.

“I stared wide-eyed at this handsome young African-American man, this stranger, as if he’d just dropped through the ceiling like a black James Bond,” she said on Facebook.

The beauty here is that Ludacris did this out of the kindness of his heart, not to score points with the public If the woman hadn’t shared the story, we may have never heard about it.

Salute. Peep her full account below.

Georgia Woman Details How Ludacris Paid For Her Groceries was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: