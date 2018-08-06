50 Cent & Tekashi 6ix9ine Collaboration “Get The Strap” Snippet Hits The Web

Via | HotNewHipHop
The song will premiere during “Power”
50 Cent’s most popular catchphrase is getting its own song, and Uncle Murda will also be featured on the track. “Get The Strap” will premiere on episode 8 of 50’s hit show Power. Uncle Murda’s associate Blanco originally announced the single on Instagram. “
This Get The Strap Record Is @unclemurda x @50cent x @6ix9ine,” wrote Blanco. “Produced By @trilogy x @tellemblancosentya The Song Will Premier On Power S5 Episode 8 Yea YeaGo Get The Strap ” His post has since been removed, but another leak of information has given fans a preview of the track.
