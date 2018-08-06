CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Grown Woman Tings: 9 Quotes From Beyoncé’s Vogue Article That Proves She’s Every Woman

1 reads
Leave a comment
Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018

Source: Tyler Mitchell / Courtesy of Vogue

Beyoncé may be the biggest star on the planet, but she’s still a mom of three, with a husband — which means she shares many of the same struggles most women do.

Beyoncé Vogue magazine September 2018

Source: Tyler Mitchell / Courtesy of Vogue

The Queen does so many phenomenal things that sometimes it feels as though she’s far removed from everyday folks. Like covering the September issue of Vogue and using the mag’s first Black photographer to do the cover, for example.

 

But after reading the candid piece, it reminded us just how much Beyoncé is just like every other lady going through the trials and tribs of womanhood.

 

Hit the flip to check out quotes form the Queen’s new Vogue article that she’s every woman. Cue the Whitney Houston music.

via GIPHY

Grown Woman Tings: 9 Quotes From Beyoncé’s Vogue Article That Proves She’s Every Woman was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Grown Woman Tings: 9 Quotes From Beyoncé’s Vogue Article That Proves She’s Every Woman

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close