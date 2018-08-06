CLOSE
Monday Blues: If You’ve Ever Thought About Quitting Your Job, Take Notes From This Guy

There’s a lot of anxiety that comes with quitting your job.

 

You think, “What will I do next?”, or “How do I tell my boss?”

 

One guy found the perfect way to break the news to his employer, and anyone who was around to listen.  Rosario Dawson found it hella funny — so did hundreds of thousands of other folks who probably want to quit.

We all deserve to make such an epic exist at one point in our lives!

 

Have you ever dramatically quit a job before? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

