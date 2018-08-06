There’s a lot of anxiety that comes with quitting your job.

You think, “What will I do next?”, or “How do I tell my boss?”

Alexa, please call my boss and tell her I quit. — Carrie K (@CarrieXPunk) August 6, 2018

One guy found the perfect way to break the news to his employer, and anyone who was around to listen. Rosario Dawson found it hella funny — so did hundreds of thousands of other folks who probably want to quit.

Monday Monday Ahhhhh….Ah…Ahh…Ahhh…Ahhhhh A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson) on Aug 6, 2018 at 8:43am PDT

We all deserve to make such an epic exist at one point in our lives!

Have you ever dramatically quit a job before? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

Monday Blues: If You’ve Ever Thought About Quitting Your Job, Take Notes From This Guy was originally published on globalgrind.com

