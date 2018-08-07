Big Mad: Azealia Banks Calls Out Beyoncé Because She Is Beyoncé

One thing Azealia Banks is good at is having an unpopular opinion. She now has a bone to pick with Beyoncé.

Over the weekend, the polarizing performer once again took to social media to throw salt on another celebrity. This time her target was Mrs. Carter and as expected she put her master troll skills to work.

On her Instagram live account Banks first accused Bey of style thievery. “Like Beyoncé loves to push the female empowerment sh*t but is just always trying to steal from talented women and out do them.. but she never really does” she theorized.

Later she would cite that she directly jacked Azealia’s choreography from a 2015 video that you probably never heard of until now. “I realized that my ex-dancer Ashanti choreographed for Beyoncé and stole the original choreography @gypjap made for count contessa.”

The “212” rapper took it a step further and even criticized her epic Coachella performance. “Beyoncé needs to get over herself and just hire me cause even though Coachella was cute…it was still more of the same.” Right.

Somehow she was able to correlate B’s swag to thot behavior. “Like we don’t need anymore Beyoncé thot moments. Nobody needs Beyoncé doing #ootd’s like she’s some up and coming fashion toast b*tch. It’s like what’s next?? … Beyonce’s Fashion Nova collaboration???? I have NO CLUE why she wants to be a regular bitch. It makes me sad.”

This is not the first time she has called the Destiny’s Child star out. She had some choice words for ‘Yonce on Twitter after she released Lemonade. “Just six months ago you told every black girl in the industry to ‘bow down’ now you want to stick up for black folk lol. Queens are supposed to lead, they don’t step on the spirits of the girls who came after them then to just try to take that same spirit.”

You can view her shade below.

Ironically Beyoncé’s Vogue Magazine cover leaked online around the same time of this rant; just saying.

Via HipHopDX

Photo: WENN.com

Big Mad: Azealia Banks Calls Out Beyoncé Because She Is Beyoncé was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: