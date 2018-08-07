Tekken 7 announced recently more characters will join the already impressive line up of fighters it already has when its new season launches. Some old favorites will be returning but its the addition of The Walking Dead’s signature villain Negan that has people talking.

Season 2 was announced by Tekken game designer Michael Murray, and series director Katsuhiro Harada at EVO after the game’s grand finals wrapped up on this past Monday, August 5th. The trailer teased six new characters including gameplay footage of Anna Williams from the original Tekken game and Lei Wulong who made his debut in Tekken 2. No gameplay footage of Negan in action was shared but his silhouette alongside his signature whistle with him saying his famous “You can breathe. You can blink. You can cry. Hell, they’re all gonna be doing that,” formally introduces the Jeffrey Dean Morgan character to the world of Tekken.

Season 2’s addition of Negan to the Bandai Namco game follow season 1’s unusual choice of characters that featured Prince Noctis from Final Fantasy 15 and Geese Howard of Fatal Fury fame. The Walking Dead’s inclusion in the game marks another very ambitious crossover between franchises you would never think could cross paths. Mortal Kombat since its reboot has been doing the same by adding horror film characters such Leatherface, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Kreuger, The Predator and the Xenomorph from the Alien movie franchise.

No release date has been announced, but Bandai Namco states season 2 is coming soon. So don’t worry you will get your opportunity to crack open Kazuya’s skull with his trusty spiked back soon enough. Tekken 7 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. You can see Anna and Lei get busy in the trailer for Tekken 7’s second season below.

—

Photo: Bandai Namco/Youtube

‘The Walking Dead’s’ Negan Will Be Swinging Lucille In ‘Tekken 7’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: