Happy Black Women’s Equal Pay Day: 10 Wealthy Black Women Who Aren’t Oprah Or Beyoncé

National Equal Pay Day was honored back in April — but there’s a much deeper issue at play specifically when it comes to equal pay for Black women.

Today is #BlackWomensEqualPayDay and despite being among the most educated, fastest growing group of entrepreneurs and overwhelmingly the breadwinners of their families, discrimination is still costing us 38 percent of what we're owed. This issue is URGENT https://t.co/C9mOcxCFRm — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) August 7, 2018

Did you know that in 2018, Black women have to work 20 months just to match what a white man makes in 12?!

Clearly, many factors contribute to the ridiculous wage gap. According to the National Women’s Law Center, this gap can begin to widen over the course of a black woman’s career, causing her to lose nearly $870,000 in potential earnings to the wage gap.

We still have so far to go in the country that sometimes it can be discouraging. They often try to cushion the blow by reminding Black women that if Beyoncé and Oprah can do it, so can you.

This is very true. However, young queens, just know that there’s plenty more where Bey and Auntie O came from.

Check out our list of the wealthy Black women other than the Queen of Music and the Queen of all media.

